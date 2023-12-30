Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 274,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 642,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

