Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Reaches $983.36 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $983.36 million and $81.28 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

