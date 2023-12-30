Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.98 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.45 or 0.00045686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $306.36 million and $8.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,747,319 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

