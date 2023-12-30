Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lowered by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average is $395.99. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

