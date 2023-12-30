DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 143,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 137,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

DeFi Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation.

