DEI Price Tops $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DEI has a market capitalization of $201.09 million and approximately $284.10 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00174055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.