DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.24 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $160.94 million and $4.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00174018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00656538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00391164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00233213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,729,916,136 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

