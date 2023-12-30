Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Increased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,940. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

