Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 598,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

