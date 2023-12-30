Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Decreased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock remained flat at $25.53 on Friday. 818,500 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.