Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,643 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.