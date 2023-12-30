Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,747 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $363,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $52.33. 289,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

