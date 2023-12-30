Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Reduced by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 11.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,179. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

