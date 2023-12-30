Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,930,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 15.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $235,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,179. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

