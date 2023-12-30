Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 3,644,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

