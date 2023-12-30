Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys $156,948.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,088.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,306 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

