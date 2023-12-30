DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

