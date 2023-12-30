ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 542.9% in December

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

ECTM stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 80.10% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

