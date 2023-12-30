eCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.47 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. eCash has a market capitalization of $758.25 million and approximately $83.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00653959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00230079 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,593,410,923,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.