Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

