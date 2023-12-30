Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.25. 3,275,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

