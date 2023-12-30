Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 295,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,098. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

