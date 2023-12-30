Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 469,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGIO. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,327. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $97.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgio will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.