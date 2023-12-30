Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.42 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.42 million and $751,182.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007592 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,171,331 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

