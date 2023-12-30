Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $583.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.25. The company has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

