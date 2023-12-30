Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.44). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Empresaria Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £16.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Empresaria Group

(Get Free Report)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.