Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.59. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $18.40.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. Research analysts predict that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energous

Institutional Trading of Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Stories

