Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $14,774.49 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $14,774.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,157.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,531.02.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
