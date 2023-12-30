Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Sells $14,774.49 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $14,774.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,157.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,531.02.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

