Ergo Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $117.27 million and approximately $570,859.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00648876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00389234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00228566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,362,640 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

