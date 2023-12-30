Eric Parthemore Sells 2,250 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Parthemore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $73.83 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.