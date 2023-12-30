ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Holdings Lowered by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. ESAB comprises about 1.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ESAB worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ESAB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

