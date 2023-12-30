Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.24 and last traded at 2.24. 8,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.25.

Ether Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.46.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

