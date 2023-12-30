Ethereum Price Hits $2,289.47 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,289.47 or 0.05439764 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $275.16 billion and approximately $9.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00093768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00025630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,741 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

