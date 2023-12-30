ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading 0.5% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.
