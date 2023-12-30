Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eureka Lithium Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:UREKF opened at 0.38 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.86.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

