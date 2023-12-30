Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day moving average of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

