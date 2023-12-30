Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,804 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

