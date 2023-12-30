Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

