Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEHP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.