Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,850,000 after buying an additional 743,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 690,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,970,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.83 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.