Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $938.14

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $938.14 and last traded at $915.00, with a volume of 3277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $915.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $887.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

