Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.55

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.85. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 964,122 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

