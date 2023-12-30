Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Shares Up 4.8%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 199,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 192,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDY

Faraday Copper Stock Down 3.1 %

Faraday Copper Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.