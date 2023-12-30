FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

