FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $201,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

