FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $250,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

