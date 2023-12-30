FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $310,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

