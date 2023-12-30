FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

