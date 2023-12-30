FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $303.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

