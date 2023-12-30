FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 272 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.